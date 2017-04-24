National Politics

Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Perriello in Virginia

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has endorsed Tom Perriello in the Virginia governor's race.

Warren's endorsement means Perriello now has two of the leading progressive voices in the Senate backing his campaign. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Perriello earlier this month.

Perriello is running an insurgent campaign against the state party's establishment pick, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, and has sought support from prominent national Democrats. The two will face off in a June primary. Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect governors this year.

Warren made her endorsement in an interview with the Huffington Post on Monday.

Both Perriello and Northam have been critics of President Donald Trump, but Perriello has made opposition to Trump a focal point of his campaign.

