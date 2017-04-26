Maple Valley voters reject school bond for a fourth time

Voters in the Maple Valley School District in southeastern North Dakota have rejected a bond measure to fund a reorganization plan for the fourth time.
KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2pyWeTs ) that just under 59 percent of the 925 voters in Tuesday's election favored the $14.3 million bond referendum, and it needed 60 percent to pass.
If the measure had passed, the school district would have closed schools in Buffalo and Oriska and brought all students into a renovated school in Tower City. Similar proposals were narrowly defeated by voters twice last year and once in 2015.
Comments