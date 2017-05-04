National Politics

May 04, 2017 4:11 AM

KentuckyOne Health to sever ties with doctors to cut costs

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

KentuckyOne Health will terminate employment contracts with about 25 doctors as a cost-cutting measure.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2pAoG6o ) that the Louisville-based health system said in a statement that the cuts, which will begin taking effect in July, have resulted from "challenges" in the evolution of health care reform and a decline in patient volume in some areas.

The system is comprised of 15 hospitals and has more than 200 locations, expanded after a buying spree of medical practices five years ago. Its parent company, the Denver-based Catholic Health Initiatives, posted a $76 million operating loss during the last quarter of 2016 and says Kentucky operations have suffered year-over-year losses.

KentuckyOne confirmed last month that it also would lay off 250 staff members.

