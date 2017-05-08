National Politics

May 08, 2017 7:08 AM

Police: Pedestrian killed by semi rig on Missouri freeway

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer while he tried to cross Interstate 29.

Police tell WDAF-TV (http://bit.ly/2pqG3UM ) that the victim had bought cigarettes and a sandwich at a convenience store and was trying to make his way across the freeway about 2 a.m. Monday when he was hit.

The man's name has not been released.

The accident forced the closure of a stretch of I-29 for nearly four hours.

The trucker was not injured.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold

Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:48

Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold
Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end 0:25

Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end
Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes 0:43

Smith back on track at plate after going 3 for 4 against Baby Cakes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos