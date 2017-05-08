National Politics

May 08, 2017 6:52 PM

US Customs and Border Protection agent dies in car accident

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags around Arizona to be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent who died in a car accident.

State Department of Public Safety officials say Edgard Garcia was killed Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 19 in Rio Rico.

They say Garcia's car crossed the median for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

DPS officials say Garcia was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Nogales police officials say Garcia's death is considered to be in the line of duty because he was returning from court in Tucson when the crash occurred.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse 0:55

92nd birthday is just another day at work for Tacoma General nurse
Puyallup teacher first in state to reach Hall of Fame 0:53

Puyallup teacher first in state to reach Hall of Fame

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos