Bullock signs $10.3B budget bill without line-item vetoes

Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a two-year, $10.3 billion budget that was a source of tension throughout the legislative session as he and lawmakers looked to close a revenue shortfall.
Bullock signed the budget without making any line-item vetoes, the first time he's done so becoming governor in 2013.
Bullock's budget plan included cutting spending and raising taxes to leave $300 million in reserve. The Republican-led Legislature resisted most of the tax hikes, looked for deeper cuts before adding some money back and left an estimated $200 million in reserve.
The budget was among the 12 bills signed and one vetoed by the Democratic governor on Tuesday and Wednesday. The approved bills include a measure to allow Talen Energy to borrow $10 million a year from the state to keep two units of the Colstrip power plant operating.
