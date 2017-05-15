National Politics

May 15, 2017 7:14 PM

LA-area police shoot, kill man after van, foot chase

The Associated Press
SOUTH GATE, Calif.

Authorities in Los Angeles County say police shot and killed a man who pointed a black object that appeared to be a gun at them after leading them on a chase.

The Monday shooting was shown live on KTLA-TV, but the station has not re-aired the video.

Sheriff's officials say three people led police on the chase in a suspected stolen van that began in South Gate and proceeded on two freeways. One man leapt out of the van and surrendered partway through the chase.

It ended on a dead-end road, where a man and woman jumped out of the van, and the woman dropped two large bags. The couple then jumped a fence and started running. The man stopped and pulled from a backpack what appeared to be a gun. He then fell to the ground. It's not clear what happened to the woman.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community 2:02

Key Peninsula Council opens office in Key Center to serve community
New executive director welcomes you to Helping Hand House 1:30

New executive director welcomes you to Helping Hand House
Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field 1:33

Prayers and memories say goodbye to Bellarmine's historic grass field

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos