DA: Officer justified in fatal shooting in suburban Denver

Prosecutors say a police officer was justified when he shot and killed an armed man during a standoff in suburban Denver.
District Attorney George Brauchler says the Englewood officer reasonably believed his life was in danger when he shot 32-year-old Michael Kocher on March 3.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/baalis Kocher was threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend's friends before he ran into a house and refused to come out.
Throughout the three-hour standoff, Kocher, who was armed with a revolver, allowed some people to leave the house but continued to hold one man captive. Kocher became increasingly agitated and he told officers he could see them outside and they had 90 seconds to move or he would kill his hostage.
Kocher was shot when he raised his arm after the hostage made an abrupt movement.
