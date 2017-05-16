Cities, counties to hear energy saving tips at workshop

Kentucky officials are joining with the University of Kentucky's Center of Applied Energy Research to host a workshop on reducing energy costs.
The High Performance Public Facilities Workshop is geared toward helping the state's local governments. City and county officials are encouraged to attenExperts will present energy saving strategies.
The goal is to help public officials understand how to save on their utility expenses, says Lee Colten, assistant director of the Department for Energy Development and Independence. Colten says city and county managers will learn how to translate energy efficiency into action in the day-to-day operations of their public facilities.
UK is teaming with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Department for Local Government to host the workshop.
