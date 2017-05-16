National Politics

May 16, 2017 4:19 AM

State police investigating South Carolina death

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, S.C.

State police in South Carolina are investigating after a death involving a family member of a sheriff's department employee.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that he has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to handle the investigation to avoid any potential conflict of interest in Monday's death.

Deputies were called to a home around 10:30 p.m. Monday and discovered the death involved family members of a sheriff's department employee. The employee was not involved in the case.

SLED spokesman Thom Berry said investigators were on the scene and details were not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released. Neither has the cause of death.

