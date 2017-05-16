National Politics

May 16, 2017 7:20 PM

How candidates fared for mayor in Pennsylvania's primary

The Associated Press

How candidates fared in some of the races for mayor in Tuesday's primary election in Pennsylvania:

__

ERIE

Attorney John Persinger has won the Republican nomination for mayor in Erie. He defeated Jon Whaley, a former top aide to three-term Democratic Mayor Joseph Sinnott, who is barred by law from seeking another term.

Former City Council member Joe Schember defeated six other candidates to capture the Democratic nomination for mayor.

__

PITTSBURGH

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has won the Democratic nomination for mayor in Pennsylvania's second-largest city as he seeks a second term in office. He had two challengers in the primary. No candidate filed to run for the GOP nomination.

