Packed GOP field forms for Nov. 7 election for Chaffetz seat

FILE - In this March 2, 2017, file photo, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. A packed field of Utah Republicans is shaping up to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, while Utah's governor and legislators are tussling over whether the state needs to pass emergency laws for a special election. Utah's election law says that if a U.S. House seat becomes vacant, the governor will call a special election. But the law offers few other details. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo