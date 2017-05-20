National Politics

May 20, 2017 6:07 AM

Man shot in confrontation with police in New Hampshire

The Associated Press
HOPKINTON, N.H.

Law enforcement officials say a man suspected of stealing a car in Vermont was shot in a confrontation with police in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.

Officials say the motorist was taken to a hospital after the shooting that caused the shutdown of part of I-89 Friday evening. No officers were injured.

Police say the incident unfolded when a New Hampshire trooper stopped the stolen vehicle around 7 p.m.

Officials the man who was shot is expected to survive. The New Hampshire attorney general's office declined to release further details.

