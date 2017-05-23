National Politics

May 23, 2017 3:04 AM

Museums team up for reflection on former Gov. James Thompson

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and the Chicago History Museum are teaming up to reflect on the career of Illinois' longest-serving governor.

The retrospective on Gov. James "Big Jim" Thompson's 14 years in office will take place June 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Chicago History Museum's Robert R. McCormick Theater.

Mark DePue leads the Lincoln Presidential Library's Oral History Program. He says Thompson's political legacy "casts a long shadow" even in retirement. DePue will moderate a panel conversation featuring some of Thompson's top aides. That list includes Deputy Gov. Jim Fletcher, press secretary David Gilbert, budget director Bob Mandeville, and policy director Paula Wolff.

The 81-year-old former governor also plans to attend the event. Thompson served as governor from 1977 through 1991.

