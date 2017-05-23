National Politics

May 23, 2017 4:35 AM

Police: 2 killed in 1-car crash on rural central NY road

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, N.Y.

Police are investigating the deaths of two people in a one-car crash on a rural central New York road.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says a passer-by spotted the crashed vehicle around 9:15 a.m. Monday off Buyea Road in the town of Lincoln, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Syracuse.

Two people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say their names will be released after family has been notified.

Investigators believe the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Both bodies were taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office in Syracuse for autopsies.

