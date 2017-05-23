National Politics

May 23, 2017 6:09 AM

Los Angeles motorcycle officer hurt in Interstate 5 crash

The Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

A Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer is hospitalized following a collision with a car that shut has down all lanes of southbound Interstate 5.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened early Tuesday near Santa Clarita. Television news showed an LAPD motorcycle on its side and commuter traffic backed up for miles.

LAPD Officer Jenny Houser didn't immediately know the condition of the officer or whether the officer was on duty at the time of the collision.

CHP Officer Peter Nicholson says the circumstances of the crash are under investigation. He didn't know how long the southbound lanes of the key Los Angeles County freeway would be closed.

