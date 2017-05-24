Police: 2 killed in crash in central NY were husband, wife

Authorities say the two people killed in a one-car accident on a rural central New York road earlier this week were a husband and wife.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old James A. Graham II and 24-year-old Kali Lackey-Graham were traveling on a road in the town of Lincoln Monday morning when their car left the road and crashed into a tree.
A passing motorist spotted the crash around 9:15 a.m. and called 911. Deputies say the both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred a few miles north of the couple's home in Morrisville.
Deputies say speeding caused the crash, although it's not clear exactly how fast Graham was driving. Police say Graham and Lackey-Graham were both wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
