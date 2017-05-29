National Politics

May 29, 2017 6:10 AM

Snyder joins national call to lower US flags on Memorial Day

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered all U.S. flags in Michigan to be lowered in observance of Memorial Day.

The governor's office says Snyder joined President Donald Trump's call for flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday. Snyder says it's intended to "pay respect to the men and women who gave their lives" serving the country.

State residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to follow the invitation.

On Memorial Day, the flag is displayed at half-staff until noon, then full-staff from noon until sunset.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony

Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony 1:23

Vaughn celebrates fallen veterans in annual Aisle of Honor ceremony
Watch: Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A hurdles queen, wins two state titles 1:02

Watch: Emerald Ridge's Karlee Stueckle is 4A hurdles queen, wins two state titles
Watch: Cameron MacIntosh, Pete Jansen discuss Gig Harbor's 3A baseball title 1:00

Watch: Cameron MacIntosh, Pete Jansen discuss Gig Harbor's 3A baseball title

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos