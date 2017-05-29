National Politics

May 29, 2017 5:12 PM

NY extends 5 mph boat-speed limit along Lake Ontario shore

The Associated Press
GREECE, N.Y.

Boaters will have to slow down to 5 mph (8.05 kph) within 600 feet (183 meters) of Lake Ontario's New York shoreline after the governor ordered the measure to fight flood damage.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new speed limit Monday. It usually applies within 100 feet (30 meters) of shore.

But now flooding has affected hundreds of properties along the lake since early March, inundating basements and causing shoreline erosion in some areas.

To try to keep boat wakes from making the problem worse, some cities and towns along the lake have established their own speed limits within 500 feet (152 meters)of shore.

The Democratic governor says with the new state speed limit, boaters won't have to figure out which town's limit applies as they move along.

