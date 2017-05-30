National Politics

May 30, 2017 8:10 AM

Green puts off public announcement of gubernatorial plans

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican state Sen. Mark Green says he has made up his mind about whether to rejoin the governor's race in Tennessee, but he doesn't want to make his decision public until later this week.

The Ashland City physician suspended his gubernatorial campaign while seeking confirmation as President Donald Trump's pick for Army secretary. He withdrew from consideration for that position amid bipartisan criticism about his past comments on LGBT issues and Muslims

Green had said he would decide about rejoining the governor's race by Memorial Day. In a Facebook post late Monday night, Green said he has decided "what's next," but wants to spend the week informing friends and supporters.

Fellow Republican Sen. Mae Beavers, who said she would run if Green didn't, plans to join the race this weekend.

