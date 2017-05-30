National Politics

May 30, 2017 6:08 PM

Louisiana schools leader's job validity challenged in court

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Critics of Louisiana's state education superintendent have filed a lawsuit challenging his validity in the position.

They asked a judge Tuesday to require Superintendent John White to be reconfirmed by the state Senate by the June 8 end of the legislative session or to declare his job vacant.

White has been superintendent since 2012, when he was appointed by the 11-member state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and approved by the Senate.

The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rCCCij ) that White's supporters say since he hasn't been reappointed by the education board, Senate confirmation isn't required. His critics contend the law requires the superintendent to face another Senate review during the new legislative and education board term.

White says he plans to continue working as superintendent "until BESE tells me to stop."

