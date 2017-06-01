National Politics

June 01, 2017 6:58 AM

Ohio's lieutenant governor reveals sons' opiate addictions

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's lieutenant governor has revealed her two sons have struggled with opiate addiction.

Republican Mary Taylor tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2srMoQM) that Ohio's second family has been at times in crisis over a five-year period that has included failed drug rehab programs, two overdoses at the family's home and urgent calls for ambulances.

Taylor says in an interview that 26-year-old Joe and 23-year-old Michael are doing well, though one son remains in drug treatment.

The revelation comes as Taylor prepares to run for governor. Her campaign on Thursday deferred questions to her official office.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) released a statement to the newspaper indicating he's known about Taylor's situation for "an extended period of time" and offered support. They've served together since 2011.

