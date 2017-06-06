National Politics

June 06, 2017 7:03 AM

Conservationists file lawsuit against elk feeding in Wyoming

The Associated Press
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.

Conservationists are worried an elk-feeding operation near a Wyoming river is allowing a deadly wildlife disease to spread.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports (http://bit.ly/2rHIZ16 ) conservationists filed a lawsuit Monday against the Bridger-Teton National Forest's decision to allow the state to gather the animals at the Alkali Feedground by giving them elk hay.

The conservationists say if just one elk with chronic wasting disease comes to the feed ground, it "would likely" result in its transmission to the National Elk Refuge and the Jackson Elk Herd.

Bridger-Teton officials declined comment on the lawsuit Monday.

Past lawsuits targeting elk feeding in northwest Wyoming have failed to stop the wildlife management practice that's been entrenched in the region for a century.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A

Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A 3:15

Leonys Martin says he's 'completely different' from initial demotion to Triple-A
Derek Barron fulfills lifelong dream, advances to US Open 0:57

Derek Barron fulfills lifelong dream, advances to US Open
Can $115,000 buy a seat on Port of Tacoma Commission? 0:55

Can $115,000 buy a seat on Port of Tacoma Commission?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos