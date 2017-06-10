National Politics

June 10, 2017 7:01 AM

State senators say anti-hazing law may be too narrow

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio state senators are reviewing the state's anti-hazing statute amid concerns the law needs to be broadened.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Kevin Bacon, a Minerva Park Republican, tells the Dayton Daily News (http://bit.ly/2rEYfx9 ) he wants to revisit language that appears to restrict hazing prosecutions to the time of initiation into an organization. He says hazing doesn't occur only when someone joins a group.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a Cincinnati Democrat who serves on the committee, agrees the law should be reviewed.

Their concerns follow the death earlier this year of a Penn State student who was seeking to join a fraternity and a hazing lawsuit filed against the University of Dayton.

The current hazing law classified as a fourth-degree misdemeanor hasn't been changed since 1983.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos