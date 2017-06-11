National Politics

June 11, 2017 1:02 AM

House panel passes legislation prohibiting sanctuary cities

By CHRIS EHRMANN Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

A committee has sent legislation to the Michigan House that would force cities to comply with federal officials on matters of immigration.

The House Local Government Committee passed legislation last week that would force local governments to communicate with federal officials. But some testified that the legislation could lead to racial profiling, litigation against police officers and departments and breaking up of families.

Those who testified included the mayor of Ann Arbor and director of the Michigan Municipal League.

The chairman of the committee GOP state Rep. James Lower of Cedar Lake. He says the legislation is common sense and those opposed are so on emotional grounds.

The bills were approved 7-4 along party lines and now go to the full House.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back. 2:00

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.
Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows 1:59

Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows
New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos