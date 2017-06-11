Texas mulls non-jail options for those who can't pay fines

FILE - This May 28, 2008, file photo shows Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo, in Austin, Texas. Texas locks up more people who can't afford to pay tickets and fines than any other state, but that could change if Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signs off on bipartisan bills that would require judges to offer alternatives such as community service, payment plans or waivers. Zaffirini authored her chamber's version of the bill, and said it was "of extreme importance for low-income people" that the changes become law. "If a person can't pay, it spirals from a low-level to high-level problem," said Zaffirini, noting that people often lose their jobs during such jail stints. Harry Cabluck, File AP Photo