National Politics

June 11, 2017 11:33 PM

Senate to vote on minimum wage increase

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

The state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years.

Tuesday's scheduled vote comes after a similar measure stalled in the General Assembly last year.

The bill would increase the minimum wage in four 50-cent increments, starting Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020.

After 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act.

A similar bill passed the Democrat-led Senate last year but stalled in the House amid opposition from small-business owners.

Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Opponents believe it would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.

