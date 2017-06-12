National Politics

June 12, 2017 3:51 AM

Horse-drawn carriages in St. Louis lack enforcement of rules

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

The long-debated issue of horse-drawn carriages on St. Louis streets has resurfaced as the businesses lack enforcement of regulations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2rK80ui ) reports that local attorney Dan Kolde recently saw a horse slowly pulling a carriage among the sea of cars during rush hour. He asked the Metropolitan Taxicab Commission why they weren't enforcing a city rule that prevents horse carriages from running during rush hour.

Commission officials said it was no longer enforcing any regulations regarding the carriages due to a judge's order. The city itself wasn't enforcing them because it had an agreement that left it up to the commission.

Kolde has long pressed the city about the horse-carriage issue on behalf of a group called the St. Louis Animal Rights Team.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back. 2:00

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.
Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows 1:59

Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows
New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft 0:52

New Mariners scouting director Scott Hunter talks about upcoming MLB Draft

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos