Primary day in Virginia: What you need to know

Virginia voters are picking their parties' nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and dozens of House of Delegates races on Tuesday, plus local contests in some areas.
LOGISTICS
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can vote.
Bring a photo ID. Valid forms of identification include a driver's license, passport or student ID. If you have one but forget it, you can cast a provisional ballot but will have to complete follow-up steps to be sure it's counted.
Voters have to indicate which party's ballot they want.
Anyone not already registered won't be able to vote. Virginia doesn't allow same-day registration.
___
GOVERNOR
By far, the most closely watched races will be between the five candidates running to be Virginia's next governor.
Democrats didn't initially think they'd have a primary contest until former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello announced his surprise bid against Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in January. Gov. Terry McAuliffe can't run for a second consecutive term under Virginia law.
Northam is a more traditional candidate who stresses his pragmatic approach and ability to work with Republicans. Perriello is running a more liberal campaign, promising to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for social programs.
GOP voters will choose between former Republican National Committee chairman Ed Gillespie, Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.
Gillespie is a moderate GOP insider who advised former President George W. Bush and has a more than $2 million cash advantage over his challengers. Wagner has emphasized his experience as a businessman, military veteran and longtime lawmaker. He's accused Gillespie of trying to mislead voters with unrealistic promises to cut taxes as governor, while calling for a gas tax increase himself to pay for transportation projects.
Stewart, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has made preserving Confederate history a top priority, along with immigration, saying he wants any person living in the country illegally who is arrested in Virginia to be deported, "no questions asked."
Virginia and New Jersey are the only states set to elect governors this year, and the contest in the Old Dominion is attracting broad national attention as a possible early referendum on Trump ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Both parties have a three-way primary for lieutenant governor, a largely ceremonial position that's often a stepping stone to higher office.
Republican Sens. Jill Vogel and Bryce Reeves and Del. Glenn Davis are seeking their party's nomination. Davis has run a business-focused race; Reeves has touted his conservative credentials; and Vogel, who has a big fundraising lead, has promised to put "principle over party."
On the Democratic side, attorney Justin Fairfax has snagged frontrunner status, with dozens of endorsements from state officials and a fundraising lead. Challenging him is Gene Rossi, a retired federal prosecutor who's vowed to work on criminal justice reform, as well as Susan Platt, a longtime political operative and former lobbyist who's made a point of attacking Trump's policies. None of the Democrats has ever held public office, though Fairfax narrowly lost the 2013 Democratic primary for attorney general to Mark Herring.
The lieutenant governor is a part-time position that involves presiding over the state Senate and breaking tied votes.
___
HOUSE OF DELEGATES
Democrats have seen a surge in candidates for the House of Delegates this year, where they have a longshot at taking back control of the chamber from Republicans in November.
All 100 House seats are up for election this year. On Tuesday, there will be 27 primary races, though candidates in two districts have dropped out since the ballots were printed.
Twenty primaries are in Democratic districts, with incumbents being challenged in four. Among them is Democratic Minority Leader David Toscano, who represents Charlottesville and part of Albemarle County. He's facing Ross Mittiga, a teacher and researcher at the University of Virginia.
In the most crowded Democratic primary, four candidates are facing off for the chance to take on Del. Bob Marshall, a long-serving ultraconservative who sponsored this year's failed North Carolina-style bathroom bill that generally would have prohibited individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings.
Republicans have seven primaries. Among those, two incumbents — Ron Villanueva, who represents part of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, and Bobby Orrock, who represents parts of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties — are facing primary challengers.
It's typically tough to unseat an incumbent. All six being challenged this year have big fundraising leads over their opponents.
The most crowded GOP primary is a six-way contest for outgoing Del. Peter Farrell's seat.
___
OTHER RACES
There's no primary for Virginia's other statewide elected office, attorney general. Voters in November will choose between incumbent Mark Herring or Republican John Adams, a partner at the Richmond law firm McGuireWoods.
Voters in some areas will be narrowing the pool of candidates in local contests, including city council and commonwealth's attorney races.
The Department of Elections has an online tool that allows voters to see which races will be on their ballot.
