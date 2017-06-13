National Politics

June 13, 2017 5:30 AM

Interstate shooter committed for 40 years

The Associated Press
BARABOO, Wis.

A judge in Sauk County has committed a man accused of fatally shooting a woman on an interstate to the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for the next 40 years.

Judge Michael Screnock found 21-year-old Zachary Hays guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and reckless endangerment, but not mentally responsible for the crimes. The State Journal (http://bit.ly/2s6axgR ) reports Screnock found the West Allis man was suffering from schizophrenia and believed he had uncovered a secret FBI base when he shot multiple rounds into a car with tinted windows on the interstate in Lake Delton in May 2016.

Forty-four-year-old Tracy Czaczkowkski was struck and killed while riding in the car driven by her husband. Their two children were in the back seat.

Hays is also accused of killing his neighbor, Gabriel Sanchez, earlier that day. That case is pending.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

She was stealing my dream car ‘so I stood in front of it’

She was stealing my dream car ‘so I stood in front of it’ 1:43

She was stealing my dream car ‘so I stood in front of it’
They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back. 2:00

They ran to their Sound to Narrows wedding. 17 years later they're back.
Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows 1:59

Runners hit the pavement for Sound to Narrows

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos