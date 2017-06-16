National Politics

June 16, 2017 6:52 PM

Rialto police kill gunman while searching for his brother

The Associated Press
RIALTO, Calif.

Rialto police have shot and killed a man they say pointed a gun at them as they looked for his brother.

Reports of domestic violence sent officers to a home about 60 miles east of Los Angeles around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say they learned the suspect had fled but officers went to his brother's home in neighboring San Bernardino.

Authorities say 30-year-old Hector Soria was shot when he answered the door and pointed a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun at the officers.

His brother, 35-year-old Cesar Zamora, was later taken into custody by San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies.

Police body cameras captured the shooting and investigators will review the video.

