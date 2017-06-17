State Treasurer's travels in 2016 infused with politics

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel speaks at the Ohio Republican Party election night celebration in Columbus, Ohio. Every work trip Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel took in 2016 was in some part related to politics, including his 2018 campaign for U.S. Senate, according to a financial disclosure statement submitted by the Republican politician and reviewed by The Associated Press. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo