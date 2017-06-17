National Politics

June 17, 2017 6:58 AM

Massachusetts teen injured in fall at state forest

The Associated Press
GRANBY, Conn.

State officials say a Massachusetts teenager was injured when he slipped and fell at a waterfall at Enders State Forest in Connecticut.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Dennis Schain says the 17-year-old fell about 10 feet on Friday. He suffered injuries to the face that aren't considered life-threatening.

Schain says the Longmeadow, Massachusetts boy had been with a group of friends when he fell in Granby. He was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Schain says the rescue Friday marked the third fall at Enders State Forest this year.

