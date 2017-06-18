National Politics

June 18, 2017 8:33 AM

Woman who drove at officer fatally shot in LA County

The Associated Press
MONTEBELLO, Calif.

Police in Los Angeles County fatally shot a woman who drove her car toward her boyfriend and an officer.

Sheriff's officials say the woman and her boyfriend and been drinking and arguing Saturday in the city of Montebello.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at a motel parking lot after the woman hit the man and accused him of taking her purse.

The woman got in her car and drove out of the parking lot. Deputy Kelvin Moody says she returned moments later and drove at a police officer and her boyfriend.

Moody says the officer opened fire, striking the woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman was not immediately identified.

The shooting is under investigation.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City 2:34

Pride fills the streets of our Capital City
Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 1:52

Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners
New docs talk about their medical residency 1:37

New docs talk about their medical residency

View More Video