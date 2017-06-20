National Politics

June 20, 2017 5:29 PM

Nevada Republicans criticize expected Democratic challenger

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada Republicans are calling a first-term congresswoman self-serving and untrustworthy for moving quickly up the political ranks with her expected candidacy in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate race.

State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald said Tuesday that Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is "just in it for herself" if she challenges Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

Several Democratic campaign officials in Nevada and Washington, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement, said Rosen is preparing a U.S. Senate campaign. They expect her to run.

Rosen's spokeswoman Ivana Rosenberg did not return calls or emails seeking comment.

Former Sen. Harry Reid chose the computer programmer and political newcomer to run for the House in 2016.

Heller faces a tough re-election. Nevada voted for Hillary Clinton, and Heller is under fire President Donald Trump's policies.

