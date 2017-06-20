Agreement reached on education savings proposal

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and legislative leaders have announced an agreement on an education savings proposal.
The Republican governor and Democratic Senate Pro Tempore Tim Ashe and Democratic House Speaker Mitzi Johnson issued a statement Tuesday night saying the proposal is "an important step to make Vermont more affordable."
If passed by the full Legislature, they say it will help the state "achieve significant savings in the education fund and lower property tax rates."
Scott and legislative leaders are scheduled to outline the full proposal at a news conference on Wednesday. They say they're confident it will have cross-party support.
