June 20, 2017 9:48 PM

Governor names attorney to head Ohio's health department

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The governor has named an attorney as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) has announced that Lance Himes will head the cabinet agency. Himes has served as interim director since March 31, after former director Rick Hodges left for a private-sector job.

The governor's office said Tuesday that Himes served as an attorney for the health department for more than 13 years and was named its general counsel in October 2011.

Himes has specialized in environmental health and public health compliance issues. The governor's office says he played a key role in coordinating the state's Ebola response in 2014.

Himes also served as the department's interim director from February to August 2014.

