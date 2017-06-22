National Politics

June 22, 2017 11:31 PM

Calls for Confederate marker to be removed from courthouse

The Associated Press
SALISBURY, Md.

A petition is circulating to remove a marker commemorating a Confederate general from the lawn of a courthouse in Maryland.

James Yamakawa, co-founder of Showing Up For Racial Justice Delmarva, has started a petition on Change.org asking the county council to remove a marker honoring Gen. John Henry Winder from the historic Wicomico County Courthouse.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports the courthouse is the site where slaves were kept before being auctioned and where Matthew Williams was lynched in 1931.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day signed the petition and says Winder has no connection to Salisbury. He says Winder is from Nanticoke, and his sign belongs there, if anywhere.

County Council President John Cannon says the placement of the marker might be a decision for the historical society.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos