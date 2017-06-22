The Latest: Senate passes marijuana bill

The Latest on debate over the future of Massachusetts' recreational marijuana law (all times local):
9:50 p.m.
The Massachusetts Senate has passed a bill calling for revisions to the state's voter-approved recreational marijuana law, setting the stage for negotiations with the House which has backed a more far-reaching overhaul.
The 30-5 vote Thursday night came after several hours of debate.
Unlike the House version, the Senate bill would not repeal the current law, but instead keep it in place with a set of more modest changes, largely in the way both recreational and medical marijuana would be regulated.
The Senate version keeps the tax on marijuana products at a maximum 12 percent, while the House bill seeks an increase to 28 percent.
Legislative leaders have set a July 1 deadline to send a compromise to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's desk.
12:45 p.m.
The debate over the future of Massachusetts' recreational marijuana law has shifted to the state Senate.
Discussions began Thursday in the chamber just 14 hours after the House voted 126-28 to approve a sweeping overhaul of the voter-approved measure that legalized adult use of marijuana.
Unlike the House, the Senate version of the bill doesn't repeal and replace the existing law. It would instead keep the law in place with a number of proposed changes in state regulation of recreational and medical marijuana.
The Senate bill holds the tax rate on marijuana sales at a maximum 12 percent, while the House version boosts the tax to 28 percent.
The Senate version also gives voters, and not local officials, the final say on whether to ban pot shops in a community.
