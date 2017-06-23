National Politics

June 23, 2017 7:14 AM

Judge: Prosecutor to stay on South Carolina corruption case

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A judge says the prosecutor overseeing an investigation into corruption at the South Carolina Statehouse can stay on the case.

Circuit Judge Knox McMahon ruled Friday that Solicitor David Pascoe did not appear to review any documents he was not supposed to from a March raid at political consulting and mailing firms owned by Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and his father.

McMahon says to remove Pascoe, investigators would have had to do something to shock his conscious and they didn't. The state agents who searched the office put any documents from or to lawyers into an envelope without reading them closely.

Quinn was later charged with two counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors say he used campaign donations for personal profit. He's been suspended. He denies the charges.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos