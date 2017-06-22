National Politics

June 22, 2017 11:26 PM

Late DC Council member Jim Graham to be honored at city hall

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Washington's mayor and other city officials will pay tribute to the late former D.C. Council member Jim Graham.

Graham died June 11 at age 71. A Democrat, he served on the council from 1999 to 2015 and was one of two openly gay members in the history of the city legislature.

Before entering politics, Graham led Washington's largest gay men's health clinic during the height of the AIDS crisis.

Graham's body will lie in repose at the John A. Wilson Building, Washington's city hall, on Friday afternoon. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others are scheduled to speak. His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos