Late DC Council member Jim Graham to be honored at city hall

Washington's mayor and other city officials will pay tribute to the late former D.C. Council member Jim Graham.
Graham died June 11 at age 71. A Democrat, he served on the council from 1999 to 2015 and was one of two openly gay members in the history of the city legislature.
Before entering politics, Graham led Washington's largest gay men's health clinic during the height of the AIDS crisis.
Graham's body will lie in repose at the John A. Wilson Building, Washington's city hall, on Friday afternoon. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others are scheduled to speak. His funeral service is scheduled for Saturday.
