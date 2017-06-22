National Politics

June 22, 2017 11:39 PM

Sea turtle found dead after nesting on Florida beach

The Associated Press
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Wildlife officials are trying to determine how a sea turtle ended up dead on a Florida beach.

Miami-Dade County Sea Turtle Conservation Program surveyors told the Miami Herald that the 300-pound female loggerhead sea turtle was found Monday morning. It appeared that she had been nesting on Miami Beach earlier that morning or the previous night.

Program manager Teal Kawana says they're not sure what killed the otherwise healthy turtle. The animal's body was found at the water line in front of a freshly laid nest. That nest and another nearby showed signs of being disturbed by ATV tracks and some boot prints.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the turtle's carcass for a necropsy.

Sea turtles are protected by state and federal law.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos