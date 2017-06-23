National Politics

June 23, 2017 2:41 AM

Indiana State arena renovation faces funding shortfall

The Associated Press
TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Officials are still trying to line up $12 million more toward a planned renovation of Indiana State University's arena and construction of an adjoining new Terre Haute convention center.

Plans have called for spending $75 million on the Hulman Center project. The state Legislature has appropriated $37.5 million for it, but local officials have so far only dedicated about $26 million.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2sYn4pM ) Rob Proctor of Ratio Architects told the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board that construction costs will continue to increase the longer it takes to get work started.

Board member Greg Gibson says the funding gap remains a challenge that needs to be overcome.

The 10,000-seat Hulman Center arena opened in 1973.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos