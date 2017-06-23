National Politics

June 23, 2017 5:35 AM

North Carolina sheriff criticizes spending audit

The Associated Press
RAEFORD, N.C.

A North Carolina sheriff is questioning an audit of overtime pay in his department.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told The Fayetteville Observer the audit raising questions about $700,000 in overtime payments is "totally inaccurate."

But Peterkin says he's has the district attorney and the State Bureau of Investigation to review the overtime pay for nearly three dozen employees.

Twenty-nine jailers and five sheriff's deputies were singled out in an audit because they each had more than 400 hours of overtime in a given year between 2012 and 2016.

The auditors called the amount "highly irregular."

The sheriff said he's confident the payments were proper. But he says any officer who participated in fraudulent activity will be held accountable.

Hoke County officials disagree with the sheriff's characterization of the audit.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia 1:49

Government shutdown looms: Views from Olympia
This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab 2:12

This couple's dream home used to be a meth lab
Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour 9:54

Is the Legislature like ‘House of Cards,’ and will state government really shut down? | Capitol Happy Hour

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos