June 23, 2017 7:18 AM

Justices side with government in property rights case

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court has ruled against a Wisconsin family in a property rights case that makes it easier for government officials to restrict development in environmentally sensitive areas.

The 5-3 ruling on Friday involved the family's effort to sell part of its land along the St. Croix River. They planned to use the proceeds from an empty lot to pay for improvements on a cabin that sits on adjacent land.

County officials barred the sale because conservation rules treated the two lots as a single property that can't be divided.

The family claimed the rules essentially stripped the land of its value and asked the government for compensation. The government argued that it's fair to view the property as a whole and said the family is owed nothing.

  Comments  

