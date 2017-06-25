New Hampshire among states with GOP redistricting advantage

Control of New Hampshire's 400-member House has swung back and forth between parties multiple times in the last decade, but Republicans were in charge when it counted in terms of drawing the most recent election maps.
Under the redistricting plan approved in 2012, the 400 House seats are divided among 204 districts, with the number of seats in each district ranging from one to 11, based on population.
That plan was vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Lynch, who argued it was unconstitutional because it denied 62 towns and wards their own seats in the House and that it needlessly broke up municipalities. The Legislature overrode the veto, and the state Supreme Court later found the plan constitutional.
The Associated Press used a new mathematical formula called the "efficiency gap" to measure whether gerrymandering — drawing political districts in ways that favor their own interests — has helped a political party enlarge its power. The AP analyzed the results of all 435 U.S. House races and about 4,700 state House and Assembly seats up for election last year and found a decided advantage for Republicans in numerous states, including New Hampshire.
Only five states had a larger "efficiency gap," or the percent of seats won by Republicans beyond what would be expected based on their statewide average share of votes. As of last week, there were 221 Republicans in the New Hampshire House, 170 Democrats and two Libertarians. Those numbers have shifted a bit since the November election due to deaths and resignations. There are currently six vacant seats, plus one Republican who was elected but hasn't been sworn in due to illness.
The AP also calculated efficiency gap scores for the U.S. House elections, though experts caution those measurements are less statistically meaningful in states with few districts. New Hampshire has only two districts, both of which were won by Democrats. That results in a 47 percent efficiency gap heavily favoring Democrats, but both races were close, and if fewer than 5,000 votes had switched in either district, the efficiency gap would be nearly even.
Lawmakers killed several bills in recent years that would have created an independent commission to handle redistricting. Another failed bill sought to take not just politics out of the process but people. It would have created a procedure to draw electoral districts using a computer algorithm.
Comments