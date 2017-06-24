National Politics

June 24, 2017 8:07 AM

MS-13 gang leader pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Federal authorities say a leader with the violent street gang MS-13 in Boston has pleaded guilty to racketeering, drugs and weapons charges.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Santos Portillo Andrade pleaded guilty Friday in Boston federal court. Authorities say he admitted to assaulting an individual he believed was a rival gang member.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Revere man is the leader of MS-13's East Boston Loco Salvatrucha clique. He was among more than 50 alleged MS-13 members who were indicted on federal racketeering charges last year.

A judge deferred accepting the plea agreement until Portillo Andrade is sentenced in September. If the agreement is accepted, he will be sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Authorities say MS-13 is a violent transnational criminal organization with "cliques" that operate throughout the country.

