June 24, 2017 10:15 AM

Man convicted of killing pregnant woman gets new trial

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

A man convicted of killing a pregnant woman will get a new trial in the latest fallout from a California jailhouse informant scandal.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2rO18JE ) says a state appellate court on Friday upheld a new trial for Henry Rodriguez.

Orange County prosecutors say they're prepared for a retrial.

Rodriguez was convicted of murder in the 1998 killing of a pregnant woman whose boyfriend didn't want to pay child support. Her body was dumped in Long Beach harbor.

At trial, an informant said Rodriguez made incriminating remarks in jail.

But the appellate panel said the defense was never told the man was a seasoned snitch who'd worked on other murder cases.

It's the sixth case affected by accusations that authorities ran an informant network to obtain illegal confessions.

