Maine retreat for war-injured veterans is dedicated

ROME, Maine

A retreat for war-injured military personnel and family members has been formally dedicated in Maine.

Nearly $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions have gone into the lakeside camp dedicated Sunday by the Travis Mills Foundation.

Mills is a quadruple amputee who credits family support for helping him to recover from devastating injuries he received in Afghanistan. His goal is to bring injured soldiers and Marines along with their families to Maine to continue their recovery.

Joining Mills on Sunday were family and friends, including Gov. Paul LePage and first lady Ann LePage.

The 30-year-old Mills said the camp will show participants how they can continue to engage in recreational activities with their families. This summer, 56 families will visit the camp. They'll do things like kayaking, fishing and tubing.

