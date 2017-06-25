National Politics

June 25, 2017 7:14 AM

Tennessee city's May election under investigation

The Associated Press
BLUFF CITY, Tenn.

A Tennessee city's recent election is under investigation after reports of possible irregularities.

The Kingsport Times-News reports that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is probing the May election for Bluff City's Board of Mayor and Alderman. Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the investigation on June 19.

TBI Spokeswoman Leslie Earhart confirmed the investigation. She offered no additional comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said his office referred the information to the district attorney general's office.

